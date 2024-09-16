2024 Emmy Awards full list

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards saw a historic sweep by FX’s epic drama Shogun, which took home an unprecedented 18 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. With a budget of $250 million, Shogun outshone competitors such as The Crown, Fallout, and The Morning Show. The 10-episode series, featuring an almost entirely Japanese cast, marked a new era in prestige TV, drawing comparisons to Game of Thrones for its large-scale production and intricate storytelling.

The series, starring and co-produced by Hiroyuki Sanada, not only garnered widespread critical acclaim but also earned Sanada the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award. Shogun’s narrative and cultural depth were further recognized with Anna Sawai’s win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Key Wins for Shogun:

Outstanding Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai

In the comedy categories, The Bear and Hacks shined, with Hacks claiming the Outstanding Comedy Series award and The Bear earning acting wins for Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Comedy Highlights:

Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

In the Limited Series category, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer took top honors, with Richard Gadd winning Lead Actor and Jessica Gunning earning Supporting Actress. The win solidifies Baby Reindeer as a standout in this competitive field.

Major 2024 Emmy Winners:

Outstanding Drama Series: Shogun (Winner)

Shogun (Winner) Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks (Winner)

Hacks (Winner) Outstanding Limited Series: Baby Reindeer (Winner)

This year’s Emmys highlighted a shift towards more globally diverse storytelling, with Shogun leading the charge as a groundbreaking international production.