Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors removed from projects following assault conviction

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for Marvel, owned by Walt Disney, announced that the studio has removed actor Jonathan Majors from future projects. Majors, who portrayed the character Kang the Conqueror in this year’s “Ant-Man” film, was slated to take on the lead role in the 2026 release “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Facing two counts of assault and two counts of harassment, all misdemeanors, Majors was convicted by a jury of six on one count of assault and one count of harassment, while being acquitted of the other charges. The verdict was delivered after a two-week trial in state court in Manhattan.

Dressed in a gray suit, Majors stood attentively as the foreperson read the verdict. While he displayed little reaction, the actor is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, facing up to a year in prison, though prosecutors have not specified the sentence they will seek.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office issued a statement applauding the verdict, emphasizing evidence of a “cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion” by Majors. Prosecutors detailed an incident in March in which Majors allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a hired car in Manhattan, resulting in a broken finger and swollen arm and ear.

During the trial, Jabbari testified that Majors attacked her after discovering a text from another woman on his phone. She described his “violent temper” and instances where he would “explode” in anger. Prosecutor Kelli Galaway highlighted Jabbari’s efforts to cater to Majors’ personality to avoid his anger.

Majors’ defense argued a different narrative, alleging that Jabbari victimized him by assaulting him in the car and falsely accusing him of assault after their breakup. Majors had filed a complaint against Jabbari, leading to her arrest on assault charges in October. However, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office later closed the case, citing a lack of prosecutorial merit.

Jonathan Majors, 34, gained recognition for his role in the 2019 film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and secured leading roles in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

In the aftermath of his arrest, Majors was dropped by his management company, a public relations firm, and several advertisers.

