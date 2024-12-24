Funke Akindele’s everybody loves Jenifa breaks Nollywood records with N511 Million in 12 days

Funke Akindele’s latest cinematic masterpiece, Everybody Loves Jenifa, is taking the Nigerian box office by storm, amassing an impressive N511 million within just 12 days of its release.

The film, which premiered on December 13, 2024, has set a new standard for Nollywood productions, selling over 71,700 tickets in its first week and earning the distinction of being the fastest Nollywood movie to cross the N500 million milestone.

Record-Breaking Box Office Performance

Box office data reveals that Everybody Loves Jenifa grossed a staggering N355.1 million in its first seven days. It achieved over N72 million in ticket sales on December 16 and 17 alone, solidifying its status as a runaway success.

During its second weekend, the film continued its dominance, becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood release of the season. Cinema-goers turned out in droves to witness the latest chapter in the beloved Jenifa franchise, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon.

Funke Akindele’s Unparalleled Success

Akindele’s track record of delivering blockbuster hits has contributed significantly to the film’s overwhelming reception. Her previous project, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, grossed over N1.5 billion, making her one of Nollywood’s most reliable box office draws. With Everybody Loves Jenifa, Akindele once again combines humor, drama, and social commentary to deliver a film that resonates deeply with audiences.

This remarkable achievement underscores a banner year for Nollywood, which has witnessed exceptional performances from films such as Jagun Jagun, Lisabi, and Queen Lateefah. These titles collectively helped push the West African box office to a record-breaking N12 billion in 2024, with Nollywood productions accounting for over 50% of the market share.

A Thriving Cinema Industry

The Nigerian cinema industry has seen substantial growth in 2024. By the end of September, box office revenue had surged to N8.76 billion, representing a 59% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was achieved despite a 0.5% decline in ticket admissions, driven by higher average ticket prices and the outstanding performance of blockbuster films.

Nollywood’s dominance was evident throughout the year, with at least one Nigerian film crossing the N100 million mark in monthly earnings. The success of Everybody Loves Jenifa exemplifies this trend, showcasing the enduring appeal of local storytelling.

A Captivating Storyline

Everybody Loves Jenifa continues the beloved saga of Jenifa with a compelling mix of comedy, drama, and suspense. The film follows Jenifa as she grapples with the rising popularity of a rival and faces unforeseen challenges during a trip to Ghana, where she and her friends become entangled with a drug baron.

The film’s gripping narrative, co-direction by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, and a screenplay brimming with humor and emotional depth have resonated profoundly with audiences. Its stellar cast and high production values further contribute to its widespread acclaim.

Nollywood’s Growing Global Influence

The unprecedented success of Everybody Loves Jenifa highlights Nollywood’s increasing ability to compete with Hollywood titles in the local market, further solidifying its influence on the global stage. As the industry continues to grow, films like Akindele’s latest blockbuster underscore the power of authentic Nigerian stories to captivate and inspire.