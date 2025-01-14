South Africa rescues 82 from Stilfontein mine amid crackdown on illegal mining

South African authorities have recovered 36 bodies and rescued 82 survivors during a two-day operation at a gold mine in Stilfontein, approximately 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Johannesburg. The mine, situated more than 2 kilometers underground, has been a focal point of efforts to combat illegal mining. The rescued individuals are expected to face charges related to illegal mining and immigration violations, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The operation follows months of siege tactics initiated in August, during which police cut off food and water supplies to force illegal miners to surface. The government’s crackdown aims to address what Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe has described as “a war on the economy,” estimating that illicit precious metals trade generated 60 billion rand ($3.17 billion) in revenue last year.

Continued Efforts to Retrieve Victims

Rescue operations involve the use of a metal cage to extract individuals and remains from the mine shaft, a process expected to take several more days. A Reuters team at the scene witnessed rescuers bringing one miner up on a stretcher, while others—including an emaciated man—sat surrounded by police and paramedics. According to a miners’ rights group, hundreds more miners and additional bodies remain trapped underground, with harrowing footage showing skeletal survivors and lifeless corpses.

Illegal Mining and Economic Impacts

Illegal mining often occurs in abandoned mines deemed no longer commercially viable. Unlicensed miners, many of whom are immigrants from other African countries, attempt to extract leftover deposits. These activities have significant economic repercussions and safety risks, prompting the government to intensify its enforcement efforts.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni emphasized the government’s firm stance in November, stating, “We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out.” However, judicial rulings in December and last week mandated state-led rescue operations, which commenced on Monday.

Legal Consequences for Rescued Miners

In a statement, police reported that all 82 rescued miners face charges including illegal mining, trespassing, and violations of the Immigration Act. Additionally, two individuals will be charged with possession of gold. The operation, part of the government’s “Vala Umgodi” initiative—meaning “Close the hole” in isiZulu—has drawn criticism from human rights groups and local residents.

Community Reactions and Human Rights Concerns

Local residents and activists have voiced their concerns, highlighting the humanitarian crisis associated with the government’s approach. Outside a media briefing venue, protestors displayed signs reading, “STOP THE SACRIFICE. #FREETHEMINERS.”

A 26-year-old woman identified as Matumelo shared her distress, recounting how her husband descended into the mine in June while she was pregnant. “My husband, is he alive or dead?” she asked, declining to provide her last name due to fear of retribution. She has since given birth but remains uncertain about his fate.

Despite mounting criticism, authorities continue to work to address illegal mining, balancing enforcement with emerging humanitarian challenges.

Exchange rate: $1 = 18.9325 rand

(Reuters)