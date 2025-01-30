Eezeetee refutes Mercy Chinwo’s allegations, calls for transparency in ongoing dispute

In a video shared on his Instagram page on January 29, 2024, Mercy Chinwo’s former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, popularly known as Eezeetee, denied allegations of intimidation and threats against the award-winning gospel singer.

His response follows accusations made by Mercy Chinwo in a social media post, where she alleged that Eezeetee bullied her and threatened to ruin her career. She further claimed that he held a grudge against her for refusing to support his disputes with other prominent figures in the gospel music industry.

Addressing the allegations, Eezeetee asserted that he never bullied or threatened Mercy Chinwo. Instead, he stated that he had been the victim of personal and reputational attacks.

In the video’s caption, he revealed that he had remained silent despite various provocations, including an alleged attempt by the singer to have him detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He stated that he only resorted to legal action to defend his fundamental rights and prevent further harassment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. EeZee Tee (@eezeetee1)

“Even in the face of injustice, I chose silence. When you involved the EFCC to detain me, I remained silent. When I sought resolution through the Multidoor Court, I remained silent. Even when I filed a lawsuit to protect my human rights and prevent further harassment, I still chose silence. But then, you maliciously manipulated the system, obtained a bench warrant against me, and published it globally. This is not just about me—it’s about transparency, fairness, and standing up against unjust actions. Sometimes, silence is mistaken for weakness, but let me assure you, truth always prevails. Facts are stubborn.”

Eezeetee, who owns EeZee Concepts, the record label to which Mercy Chinwo was previously signed, disclosed that he sought mediation through several prominent pastors in an attempt to resolve their dispute. However, his efforts proved unsuccessful.

In a subsequent post, Eezeetee shared a statement from his legal representatives, Maxwell Opara & Associates, accusing Mercy Chinwo of financial misconduct. According to the statement, she allegedly refused to undergo an independent financial audit and was involved in inflating her booking fees by over 300%.

“All the allegations are false! Why are the allegations shifting? In all your statements and correspondences, you have never accepted to submit yourself to a mutual independent financial audit for the period the booking line was with you. Did you divert funds or not? Did you independently inflate your booking fees by over 300% then and blame it on the label?”

The ongoing dispute between Eezeetee and Mercy Chinwo has continued to escalate in recent weeks, with both parties accusing each other of financial impropriety and contractual breaches.