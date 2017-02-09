USAfrica
TRUMPED: U.S Federal Appeals court rules against Trump’s travel, immigration ban

usafricalive USAfricaLIVE February 9, 2017

Special to USAfricaonline.com @USAfricaLIVE @Chido247

#TRUMPED: U.S Federal Appeals court rules against President Donald Trump’s travel and immigration ban, a few minutes ago, today, February 9, 2017.

The court in San Francisco refused to reinstate Trump’s ban on travelers from 7 predominantly Muslim nations, including 2 African countries: Somalia and Libya.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals may not be the last point of litigation by Trump which might see an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. By Chido Nwangwu

