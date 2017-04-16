April 20, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 06:32
Pope speaks on “old and new forms of slavery, discrimination”, condemns “oppressive regimes”

About the author

USAfricaLIVE

Breaking news and special reports unit of USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com

Related Articles

Copyright ©2017. USAfrica Inc., USAfricaonline.com and Chido Nwangwu. All rights reserved. USAfricaonline.com is the first African-owned, U.S-based professional newspaper published on the worldwide web. Its multimedia site and archives are powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MandelaAchebeChido.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com News@USAfricaonline.com. wireless: +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436). THE AUTHORITATIVE LINK.

Desktop Version Mobile Version
%d bloggers like this: