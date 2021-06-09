USAfrica: Obasanjo warns Nigerians “disintegration is not the solution”

Loading...

Obasanjo warns Nigerians “disintegration is not the solution”

Special to USAfricaonline.com

Nigeria’s former head of state and internationally respected regional power broker, retired General Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed his opposition to any moves that will cause or fuel its being split into smaller units. He also noted ”I am a strong believer of one Nigeria, but not one Nigeria at any cost, but one Nigeria where every Nigerian can feel proud that he or she has a stake in this country…. I am a strong believer of one Nigeria… where every Nigerian can feel proud that he or she has a stake in this country.”

Obasanjo, who spoke in Abeokuta at his investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyor (NIS) insisted that ”it is better for Nigeria to remain as one indivisible nation than for each tribe to go its separate way…. It is better that Nigeria stays together and find solutions to its challenges than for each tribe to go its separate way. Those of us who have shed part of our blood and sweat for this country, we did so because we wanted a country where every Nigerian can claim as his or her own. I believe that if we talk among ourselves the way we should and if we change the narrative, I believe this is a great country. The fact that we are not making Nigeria what God wants it to be is not the fault of God, but our fault, particularly the leaders.”

