Biden, Kamala and Trump’s quest to return to White House In 2024 elections. By Chido Nwangwu.

U.S President Joe Biden transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris during a “brief” time on Friday November 19, 2021. He was under anesthesia for a colonoscopy.

It is a health check consistent with ensuring that the President is fit and in optimal health, according to the White House.

It became the first time in history that an African-American, Asian-American or any “person of color” has served, briefly, as the President of the United States.

When we reported this as breaking news on

usafricaonline.com, several folks wondered and asked if we knew what we were talking about? Hint?? What about Barack Obama?

The answer is very simple; Obama was elected president. Vice President Harris is also the first woman to be so elected and is serving as the deputy commander in chief of the armed forces of the United States!

The special brief transfer of power between Biden and Harris reminded the world, without any drama or announcement of the durability, impersonal integrity and the capacity of the American structures and system of governance.

This is, a part of why the domestic violent assault and insurrection by the Trumpists and their xenophobic, fascistic collaborators damaged the temples of American democracy and more!

Back to the VP Harris. She has been under the microscope and a target of several negative features in the media.

The latest attack called her “the increasingly vanishing vice president of the United States.”

Amidst exaggerated reports of high turnover of staff, allegations of pressuring of those who work with her, and a few other claims based on anonymous reporting, she has been performing her duties as VP well.

The most important point to notice is that she has done no harm to the reputation, credibility and direction of the Biden presidency. Even with her, relatively, inadequate management of the migrant crisis at some of the borders of the U.S.

Evidently, the battle of Who should and Who will succeed President Joe Biden (as a one time president or after two terms) have already started.

Harris has the advantage of being the incumbent vice president. But already, a number of ambitious political juggernauts and PACs are coming for her jugular. It is the merciless fight for power!

As vice president she has a lot of leverage in terms of raising campaign funds.

The other issue is former President Donald Trump. Yes; Trump was not only, deservedly, impeached he also lost the election of November 2020.

I thought the controversial flame thrower Trump should have taken some time off from partisan politics to offer some penance for his degrading of the dignity and vitality of the wheels of American democracy— especially on January 6, 2021!

Rather than step beyond the stinking stigma and crudities of a desperate political hustler, the divisive billionaire has chosen to perpetuate reckless behavior, tawdriness and impunity that are unbecoming of a man, any man, or woman that Americans and the rest of the world have called Mr. President.

Instead of learning the wisdom in introspection, honest self reflection towards seeking the path of purpose, dignity and statesmanship, Trump the man is, giddily, preparing to run again, in 2023 for the same position Americans chose and voted for Mr. Biden “by far”. Those two words are among his favorites….

The truth and facts of the situation, of the political dynamics of these times tell me one thing: Democrats will have a tough challenge to tackle should Mr. Trump become a candidate.

Why?

I do know that Trump, despite all the problems he brought upon the United States, cannot be dismissed or reduced to not having the capacity to win an election!

Let me state with clarity and emphasis that Trump and his nativist squad/followers can still win the next presidential election.

Sure; I did say that!

It’s not because Trump deserves another opportunity to the White House; No. It’s not because he should be rewarded for disgracing Americanism by unleashing his coordinated foot soldiers to terrorize and dislocate the symbols, the fountains and the engines of democracy and accountable governance.

Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the 2022 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, serves as Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He has appeared as an analyst on CNN and SKYnews. He served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. @Chido247

