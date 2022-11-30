Peter Obi, the hope of Nigerians– Oraye

According to Barr. Oraye St. Franklyn, a devoted Labour Party member, Peter Obi is the party’s presidential candidate is the hope for the restoration of Nigeria. This he said in an interview with Vanguard Online TV on Tuesday 29, November 2022.

Oraye claimed that among the contenders for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, respectively, Obi is the best.

He said Nigerians are disturbed about the current situation of the country, which has been bewildered with security challenges and a poor economy, but the former Anambra state governor has the credentials to solve them.

Peter Obi represents hope for Nigeria’s restoration – Oraye A loyalist member of the Labour Party, Barr Oraye St. Franklyn has said the presidential candidate of the party,@peter Peter Obi is the hope for Nigeria’s restoration. pic.twitter.com/CijKbINNda — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 30, 2022

Oraye said, “Obi represents the hope for Nigerian restoration. He is the best because if you look at the three main candidates – the candidate from APC, the candidate from PDP and Mr Peter Obi. It’s very easy to make the decision that look, if you want to get the best out of Nigeria, this is the way to go.

“Currently, a lot of Nigerians are tired of the trajectory of our country. They are disturbed about the trajectory of our country. They are tired of how bad things have been.”

He further stated that though Nigerians can endure suffering, they are tired and want the best for Nigeria which Obi can do.

“They are tired of enduring although, they say Nigerians have an inelastic limit to suffering. But it’s becoming clear daily that Nigerians are getting tired. And we want the very best for our country. So, Obi represents the hope for the restoration of Nigeria’s dignity.

“If you look across the nation, there’s a terrible state of insecurity, the state of joblessness is also very disturbing. If you look again, Obi has the credentials to address these very biting issues in Nigeria,” Oraye added.

Source: Vanguard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...