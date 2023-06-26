Court remands Trinity Guy over dangerous prank

In response to accusations that he sexualized minors in his widely popular skit video, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, also known as Trinity Guy, was ordered to be imprisoned by a magistrate court in Iyaganku, the capital of Oyo State.

Remember how the Nigerian Police, through Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, demanded Trinityguy’s arrest after a video of his risky stunts went viral?

The creator of the skit and the parent of the young girl featured in the viral video was questioned by the Oyo State Police Command, according to a statement released on Friday, and they will appear in court on Monday (June 26, 2023).

Olare Adebayo, the defendant’s attorney, appeared before the magistrate after the police had brought him there. He pleaded with the judge to release his client on bond.

The three defendants collaborated to sexually abuse the girl, according to the prosecution’s attorney, Insp. Oluwakemi Arowosaye, who earlier testified in court.

According to Arowosaye, “Trinity Guy, on Dec. 17, 2022, sexually abused and exploited the girl at Kuola area of Ibadan.

“Abdullahi was asking the victim the colour of his penis, recording the scene, and posting it on social media,” she said.

The prosecutor stated that the offenses are contrary to Section 35 (1) and punishable under Section 35 (2) of Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.

According to Arowosaye, the offenses also violated Section 516 of the Oyo State Criminal Code Laws of 2000.

While rejecting the defense attorney’s request for bail on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction, Magistrate PO Adetuyibi noted that the case had already been filed and duplicated at the Ministry of Justice.

She said that she was unable to hear the case until the Ministry of Justice agreed to remove it.

The parents of the young girl in the video were also ordered by the court to remain behind bars until the next scheduled hearing.

As a result, the Magistrate postponed until July 11.