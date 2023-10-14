NEWS

Kenyan cabinet to send police for a peace mission in Haiti

USAfricaLIVE
Kenya’s Cabinet on Friday (Oct. 13, 2023) approved the deployment of 1,000 police to lead a multinational peacekeeping mission to Haiti to combat gang violence.

The country’s parliament must now sign off on the resolution.

From Jan. 1 until Aug. 15, more than 2,400 people in Haiti were reported killed, more than 950 kidnapped and another 902 injured, according to the most recent U.N. statistics.

