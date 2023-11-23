Support USAfricaLIVE.com

DR Congo mourns death of 31 youths at army recruitment event

DR Congo mourns death of 31 youths at army recruitment event

In remembrance of the 31 young people who died in a stampede on Monday, November 21, 2023, night in Brazzaville during an army recruitment operation, the Republic of Congo observes a national day of mourning on Wednesday, November 23, 2023. The declaration was made by Congolese authorities.

In addition to schools, pubs, and other entertainment venues observing the national mourning, flags in the capital are flown at half mast in front of public buildings. On the other hand, city traffic was typical.

The stampede that happened at the Michel d’Ornano stadium in Brazzaville on Monday night resulted in 31 deaths and 145 injuries, according to Thierry Moungalla, the spokesperson for the Congolese government, who made the announcement on Tuesday night.

Security personnel at the location reported that there were thousands of young people applying for recruitment. A few jumped over a wall, while others forced the gate.

The Congolese army began accepting applications on November 14. Mr. Moungalla, who is also the Minister of Communication, highlighted that “our youth had massively responded to the call of duty, wanting to serve under the flag.”

The federal government “declared a national day of mourning this Wednesday with the flag at half-mast and the closure of bars, dance clubs, beverage outlets, and festive venues,” he said.

The public prosecutor has launched a judicial investigation, and in addition, a “mixed administrative investigation—police-Congolese armed forces” was launched. Mr. Moungalla went on to say that it will identify the catastrophe’s causes and report its results in the days ahead.

Human rights groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and opposition politicians have blamed the government for this catastrophe.

Tuesday saw a request for the government to enact a “plan to combat mass youth unemployment” from the group “Standing for Congo” (DPC).

In 2022, the World Bank reported that the population of Congo, a small country in Central Africa, was 5.7 million, with 47 percent of them under the age of 18.

“42% of the youth are unemployed,” according to a World Bank report, as stated by DPC, citing this oil-rich nation headed by 79-year-old Denis Sassou Nguesso, who has served 39 years in office.”
Ref: AFP

