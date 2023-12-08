Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ethiopia: Devastating floods leave thousands homeless in South Omo

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ethiopia: Devastating floods leave thousands homeless in South Omo

A catastrophic flood that struck the South Omo region of Ethiopia nearly three weeks ago has left numerous residents homeless and in desperate need of assistance. The deluge, which occurred in Akodogol village of Dasenech district, was triggered by a sudden surge in the Omo River.

The inhabitants, anticipating rain to alleviate their water scarcity caused by a severe lack of rainfall, were taken by surprise when an unexpected downpour inundated their homes and swept away their belongings.

Now, grappling to secure shelter and basic necessities, they are making impassioned appeals for aid from both governmental authorities and humanitarian organizations.

Kubu Ocha, who returned home to Akodogol with his wife and nine children after three weeks to plant sorghum, lamented the unforeseen tragedy.

“Heavy rains in the highlands of south and southwest Ethiopia caused the river to overflow and flood 34 administrative wards and seven islands in the Dasenech Woreda region of South Omo since late October,” explains the report.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) estimates that the flood has displaced 16,648 households, affecting a staggering 79,828 people. In Delerele Kebele, one of the submerged areas, 150 families have erected makeshift shelters after losing their homes.

Lolinga Ashote, a 30-year-old mother of six from Delerele Kebele, recounted the harrowing night when the flood engulfed her home and village. Despite her husband being away with their livestock, her brothers were present, managing to rescue only her children. “The flooding began at night around 1 a.m., accompanied by heavy rain. We were sleeping when the water level rose and engulfed our home. We had no choice but to abandon our belongings and escape with our children,” she said.

Responding to the crisis, Hencok Ephrem, a senior emergency rapid response officer at the IRC, and his colleagues distributed essential non-food items to 150 households in need, with funding from the European Union. The aid includes solar lights, blankets, washing basins, kitchen sets, laundry and hygiene soap, and dignity kits for women.

Ephrem also highlighted the community’s prior suffering due to drought resulting from failed rainy seasons, emphasizing that the recent flood had obliterated nearly everything they possessed.

You Might Also Like

Inquiry surrounds Tanzanian Vice-President’s prolonged absence

Caution: Spy loan malware infests google playstore

Former Sierra Leone President summoned for questioning in failed coup investigation

Enugu state launches $19.4 million agro-processing project for enhanced food production

Canada study permit application for international students

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Caution: Spy loan malware infests google playstore Caution: Spy loan malware infests google playstore
Next Article Inquiry surrounds Tanzanian Vice-President's prolonged absence Inquiry surrounds Tanzanian Vice-President’s prolonged absence
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Inquiry surrounds Tanzanian Vice-President's prolonged absence
POLITICS

Inquiry surrounds Tanzanian Vice-President’s prolonged absence

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Caution: Spy loan malware infests google playstore
Former Sierra Leone President summoned for questioning in failed coup investigation
Enugu state launches $19.4 million agro-processing project for enhanced food production
Canada study permit application for international students
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights