Ethiopia: Devastating floods leave thousands homeless in South Omo

A catastrophic flood that struck the South Omo region of Ethiopia nearly three weeks ago has left numerous residents homeless and in desperate need of assistance. The deluge, which occurred in Akodogol village of Dasenech district, was triggered by a sudden surge in the Omo River.

The inhabitants, anticipating rain to alleviate their water scarcity caused by a severe lack of rainfall, were taken by surprise when an unexpected downpour inundated their homes and swept away their belongings.

Now, grappling to secure shelter and basic necessities, they are making impassioned appeals for aid from both governmental authorities and humanitarian organizations.

Kubu Ocha, who returned home to Akodogol with his wife and nine children after three weeks to plant sorghum, lamented the unforeseen tragedy.

“Heavy rains in the highlands of south and southwest Ethiopia caused the river to overflow and flood 34 administrative wards and seven islands in the Dasenech Woreda region of South Omo since late October,” explains the report.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) estimates that the flood has displaced 16,648 households, affecting a staggering 79,828 people. In Delerele Kebele, one of the submerged areas, 150 families have erected makeshift shelters after losing their homes.

Lolinga Ashote, a 30-year-old mother of six from Delerele Kebele, recounted the harrowing night when the flood engulfed her home and village. Despite her husband being away with their livestock, her brothers were present, managing to rescue only her children. “The flooding began at night around 1 a.m., accompanied by heavy rain. We were sleeping when the water level rose and engulfed our home. We had no choice but to abandon our belongings and escape with our children,” she said.

Responding to the crisis, Hencok Ephrem, a senior emergency rapid response officer at the IRC, and his colleagues distributed essential non-food items to 150 households in need, with funding from the European Union. The aid includes solar lights, blankets, washing basins, kitchen sets, laundry and hygiene soap, and dignity kits for women.

Ephrem also highlighted the community’s prior suffering due to drought resulting from failed rainy seasons, emphasizing that the recent flood had obliterated nearly everything they possessed.