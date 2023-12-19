President Tinubu holds crucial meeting on Rivers State crisis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently engaged in discussions with key stakeholders, including Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Sir Peter Odili, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting, which commenced around 7:30 pm on Monday, also includes the participation of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The gathering follows recent tensions between the current governor and his predecessor, Minister Nyesom Wike, adding intrigue to the ongoing developments in Rivers State. Notably, 27 out of 32 members of the State House of Assembly, who align with the FCT Minister, recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As of the latest report, the specific agenda of the meeting between President Tinubu and the key figures involved in the Rivers State crisis has not been disclosed. Noteworthy attendees include Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima and the Rivers State Deputy Governor.