UN set to begin peacekeepers’ gradual withdrawal from DR Congo

Despite United Nations concerns about violence in the eastern part of the country, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), a nation ravaged by conflict, is poised to hold high-risk presidential and parliamentary elections. Coinciding with the expiration of the annual mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission, known as Monusco, the elections are occurring in the midst of a volatile domestic situation.

The Congolese government, acknowledging the UN force’s perceived ineffectiveness in protecting civilians from armed groups and militias in the eastern DRC, has been advocating for an “accelerated” withdrawal of UN peacekeepers. This request, slated for the end of 2023 rather than the previously agreed end of 2024, has been driven by a belief in the inadequacy of the UN mission’s civilian protection capabilities.

This sentiment echoes similar grievances voiced by other African countries, with Mali notably demanding the emergency departure of the UN Minusma mission. While several Council members, including the United States, have expressed doubts about the readiness of Congolese forces to replace Monusco and ensure population security, the DRC is urging the Security Council to expedite the withdrawal, though its approach is less forceful than Mali’s.

Despite aligning with the DR Congo’s demands, the Council is expected to express its “concern over the escalation of violence” in the east and “tensions between Rwanda and the DRC,” according to a draft resolution seen by AFP. If adopted as expected on Tuesday, the resolution will decide to “initiate the gradual, responsible, and sustainable withdrawal” of the mission, following a plan agreed upon in November between Kinshasa and Monusco.

The withdrawal plan outlines the first phase, which involves withdrawing peacekeepers from South Kivu province by the end of April 2024, commencing “before the end of 2023.” Subsequently, from May 2024, Monusco will be present only in North Kivu and Ituri, with its strength reduced by approximately 2,350 personnel from the authorized maximum of around 13,800 military and police personnel by July 1.

Further withdrawal decisions will be based on an evaluation report on the first phase, expected by the end of June 2024. The UN peacekeeping force has been present in the country since 1999, and the Security Council has been cautiously disengaging, outlining broad parameters for transferring responsibilities to Congolese forces, with a plan to begin withdrawing by 2024.

While expressing concerns about an increased risk of “direct military confrontation” between the DRC and Rwanda, the head of Monusco, Bintou Keita, the draft resolution also calls for “calm and dialogue” between the two neighboring countries. Without explicitly naming any party, it condemns “support by any external party” for the armed groups of the M23 (March 23 Movement) and the FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda), urging the withdrawal of these external parties from Congolese territory. In their last report published in June, experts mandated by the Security Council claimed to have “new evidence of direct intervention by Rwandan defense forces” in the DRC, notably in support of the M23 and FDLR.

Ref: AFP