AFRICA

Egypt supports Somalia in face-off with Ethiopia

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Egypt supports Somalia in face-off with Ethiopia

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has expressed his commitment to backing Somalia amidst a significant dispute between Ethiopia and Somaliland concerning maritime access.

On Monday, Ethiopia inked a deal to utilize one of Somaliland’s seaports, drawing criticism and displeasure from Somalia. Somalia, asserting Somaliland as part of its territory, denounced the agreement, labeling it an “act of aggression” and a violation of its sovereignty. President al-Sisi has affirmed his support for Somalia in the midst of this disagreement.

Mogadishu vows to resist the agreement through legal channels.
According to the Prime Minister, “Somaliland is constitutionally part of Somalia, and this agreement, lacking any legal foundation, violates the regulations of the UN, AU, and IGAD.”

In response, Mogadishu promptly recalled its ambassador to Addis Ababa for consultations and urged international institutions to compel Ethiopia to abandon its Red Sea access initiative.

Concerning security and stability, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi affirmed in a phone conversation with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that “Egypt will maintain a steadfast position alongside Somalia and support its security and stability.” Ahmed Famy, Mr. Sisi’s spokesperson, added that the two leaders also deliberated on “regional developments” and bilateral relations.

President Mohamud also spoke by telephone with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad, about bilateral and regional relations of mutual interest, the Somali presidency said.

The European Union criticized the agreement, demanding respect for Somalia’s “unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”.

“This is essential for the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa region,” the EU said in a statement.

 

