AFCON: Senegal defends title with 3-0 win over Gambia

Lamine Camara showcased a standout performance, scoring twice as the reigning champions, Senegal, commenced their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Gambia on Monday.

In what can be deemed the tournament’s highlight thus far, Camara’s second goal unfolded as a remarkable display—a precision shot finding the right top corner from approximately 20 meters in the 86th minute, expertly assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.

Sadio Mané, aspiring to guide the team to a consecutive title, initiated an auspicious start in the fourth minute by setting up Pape Gueye for the opening goal.

Gambia faced considerable challenges even before the competition commenced, having encountered an oxygen-related incident during their airplane journey. The team’s difficulties increased further when, in first-half injury time, Ebou Adams received a red card for a foul on Camara, marking the tournament’s inaugural expulsion.

Camara netted his initial goal early in the second half with a well-placed shot inside the far post, capitalizing on a strategic run into the area.

Reflecting on the victory, Mané cautioned against premature discussions about the tournament trophy, emphasizing the importance of approaching each game methodically.

(AP)