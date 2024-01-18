Otti appoints Oteh, Sanusi to Abia Global Economic Advisory Council

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s Abia State Governor Alex Otti has announced the establishment of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council (AGEAC) as a pivotal element in his administration’s strategic blueprint for the comprehensive economic advancement of the state.

Gov. Otti nominated 18 highly distinguished Nigerians with global recognition to participate in the Council, aiming to transform Abia into a self-sustaining economic hub.

The appointed members include:

1. Ms. Arunma Oteh, OON – Co-Chair

2. His Highness Khaleefa Muhammad Sanusi II, CON, Co-Chair

3. Mr. Bolaji Balogun – Co-Chair

4. Mr. Victor Onyenkpa – Member

5. Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, MFR – Member

6. Mr. Chidi Ajaegbu – Member

7. Mr. Uche Orji – Member

8. Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, MFR – Member

9. Mr. Chika Nwobi – Member

10. Dr. Olugbenga Adesida – Member

11. Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe – Member

12. Mazi Clement Owunna, MFR – Member

13. Dr. Uzodinma Iweala – Member

14. Mrs. Ezinwa Okoroafor – Member

15. Mr. George Agu – Member

16. Mazi Uzo Nwankwo – Member

17. Mr. Chinedu Azodoh – Member

18. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, GCON – Honourary Advisor

19. Dr. Benedict Oramah, CON – Honourary Advisor

Additionally, five representatives from the State Executive Council will serve on the Advisory Council, including Governor Alex Otti; OFR, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, Mr. Kingsley Anosike, Mr. Michael Akpara, and Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu.

A statement from the Governor’s Office highlighted the historic neglect and fragility of Abia State’s economy, emphasizing the government’s commitment to socio-economic revitalization since May 29, 2023.

“Our initiatives are reshaping and reconstructing Abia State as a beacon of economic strength in Nigeria. Thus, it is imperative to base its economic development strategy on a deep understanding of the local economic landscape and the evolving forces shaping the global economy.

“The newly appointed members bring extensive experience and expertise across various sectors, enriching the diversity and dynamism of the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council. Their combined knowledge will be instrumental in shaping policies that foster innovation, attract investments, forge strong partnerships, and ensure the overall economic resilience of our great state,” declared the statement.

The Council’s Secretariat will be overseen by Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Principal Secretary to the Governor/Chief Strategy Officer, along with Mr. Charles Egonye, Technical Assistant to the Governor. Support will be provided by Mrs. Victoria Onwubiko and Ms. Amaka Okonkwo from the private sector.

The Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council stands as a crucial advisory body, providing strategic insights and recommendations to steer the state’s economic and investment policies. The advisers will collaborate closely with relevant State Commissioners to address the distinctive challenges and opportunities ahead, ensuring that Abia State maintains a leading position in innovation and economic development within the region and globally.

The statement is signed by Kazie Uko, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Abia State.