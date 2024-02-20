Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAfrica: On the novel, Tales of Inheritance. By Sam Kanu

USAfrica: On the novel, Tales of Inheritance. By Sam Kanu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Sam Kanu, PhD, the author of the novel, is a professional engineer and a contributor to the multimedia platforms of USAfrica

In the words of the author:

“Omaliko was a multi-talented hero from the Amadim kingdom. He joined other war heroes in his village to defeat Mkpa warriors in a war of retaliation.

A successful farmer and distinguished marksman, he loved and married multiple wives – not exactly because of the demand for labor but because he was weak with women. His polygamous genes were easily transmitted to most of the descendants in his lineage. But unlike his father, Mbaeri, and grandfather, Akabuike before him, Igboanugo was not exactly polygamous – but had to adapt to that lifestyle to succeed as a farmer. Igboanugo’s first wife, Obioma, ran away when she feared that she had killed Adaugo, her rival, following an encounter by the bush path. She later delivered Osondu several months later in her place of sojourn where she was accepted as a house help. Ijenu and Ukpai treated her as a family member until Olisakwe married her, not minding that she already had a child. He was at peace with the circumstances that brought about the child.

Adaugo, on the other hand, took refuge in her maternal home after she miraculously survived the attack. She also delivered Odenigbo to her uncle’s house.

Adaugo rejected all nuptial advances until Odenigbo was old enough to seek his paternal roots. When he eventually did, Igboanugo was overjoyed and would not relent in introducing him to all his family members and elders. Although Ucheime was not exactly comfortable with Odenigbo’s emergence, knowing the customary significance and the potential threat, she hardly made her displeasure known. She was concerned that her husband would not take kindly to any opposition against his newfound son.

Knowing that Odenigbo’s mother was not officially married, Igboanugo was going to formalize his birthright by initiating him in the forthcoming Oganihu ceremony to erase the stigma. He could not accomplish that task before he was cut short by a sudden death. Her sister-in-law, Mgbeke, suspected that Ucheime had a hand in her brother’s sudden death, but she could not provide any proof.

Ucheime’s maneuvers to entrench her son, Ikenna, in that position were skillfully subverted by Mgbeke’s superior construct, which was craftily counseled by her husband, Nwachi, and timely executed by Odenigbo.

USAfrica: On the novel, Tales of Inheritance. By Sam KanuUcheime’s subsequent challenges were put to rest by the coordinated deliberation and decision of the elders’ council. Because of the relative complexity of the case, a committee of elders needed more references and similar cases to evaluate the matter thoroughly. Even so, Odenigbo’s victory was short-lived due to the timely return of Osondu and his mother.

Obioma with Osondu had sufficient evidence to convince the elders in a minute.

 

The proof of her pregnancy was easily corroborated by some elders who witnessed the event at the time. Moreso, Osondu was a carbon copy of his father. She believed that Adaugo was dead when she ran away after the attempted murder incident.

Ultimately, Osondu was proven to be the eldest son. He was magnanimous to share his right of inheritance almost equally with his younger brothers….”

