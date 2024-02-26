Geometric Power Plant Set to Elevate Aba’s Electricity Landscape

Prof. Barth Nnaji, the Founder and President of Geometric Power Plant in Aba, Abia State, expressed unwavering confidence in a significant enhancement of power supply across Aba and its surrounding areas following the imminent commissioning of the plant by President Bola Tinubu.

In a pre-commissioning media briefing held at the power plant’s corporate headquarters in Osisioma, Prof. Nnaji outlined the phased commissioning process, with the inauguration of the first turbine scheduled for tomorrow.

Anticipating a substantial boost, Prof. Nnaji disclosed that the initial turbine activation would yield 47 megawatts, nearly doubling the current 25 MW supplied by the National Grid through Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to the Aba Ring Fence Area.

Highlighting the plant’s capacity, Prof. Nnaji indicated that each of the three gas turbines, when fully operational, would generate 47 megawatts, summing up to a licensed total of 188 megawatts. This surplus energy, he noted, would contribute to the national grid, alleviating power shortages in other parts of Nigeria.

Moreover, Prof. Nnaji emphasized the readiness of Geometric Power to meet operational demands, citing meticulous preparation and the construction of essential infrastructure such as a 12-inch, 27-kilometer natural gas pipeline from Owaza to Osisioma to ensure uninterrupted gas supply.

Additionally, the company’s commitment to customer service was underscored by an aggressive mass metering initiative aligned with the National Electricity Regulations Commission (NERC) standards.

In expressing gratitude, Prof. Nnaji acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Abia State Government, AFREXIM Bank, and various stakeholders over the two-decade journey culminating in the successful $800 million power project.