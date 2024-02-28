Sudan’s army Chief meets Libyan counterpart for diplomatic talks

Sudan’s army chief, General Al-Burhan, engaged in discussions on Monday, February 26, 2024, with Mohamed al-Menfi, the head of Libya’s presidential council, who leads a UN-backed government institution in western Libya.

The primary objective of the visit was to fortify bilateral relations between the two nations.

Al Menfi of Libya commended the Jeddah agreement, which brokered a fleeting ceasefire at the onset of Sudan’s conflict. “We emphasized and announced our support (to Sudan) by supporting the outcome of the Jeddah meeting, which brought together Sudanese rival parties last May, as it is a very important step towards ending the conflict and war and reaching stability in Sudan,” stated Mohamed al-Menfi.

Calls for a ceasefire during the upcoming Muslim month of Ramadan have been advocated as the toll of the 10-month war has resulted in over 12,000 casualties and displaced 8 million individuals from their homes.

In 2018, Sudan, Libya, Chad, and Niger reached an agreement to oversee and manage joint borders.

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, chair of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, hinted at expanded cooperation across various sectors. “We agreed on reinforcing our relations through different aspects whether economic, political or military. Libya has always had honorable stances towards Sudan and the Sudanese people,” General Abdel-Fattah Burhan stated during a post-meeting briefing.

“We can use the previous and future mechanisms to sustain this relationship. I don’t say we have similar circumstances, but we have to cooperate in order to lift the suffering our peoples are going through, to regain stability and make our peoples be able to live a good life without any negative interventions from any parties.”

Reports emerged post-conflict indicating that the paramilitary forces under General Hamdane Daglo received weaponry through eastern Libya, where a rival administration operates.

Since the commencement of the conflict, the conflicting generals have not convened for discussions.

(AP)