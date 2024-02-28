Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Sudan’s army Chief meets Libyan counterpart for diplomatic talks

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Sudan's army Chief meets Libyan counterpart for diplomatic talks

Sudan’s army chief, General Al-Burhan, engaged in discussions on Monday, February 26, 2024, with Mohamed al-Menfi, the head of Libya’s presidential council, who leads a UN-backed government institution in western Libya.

The primary objective of the visit was to fortify bilateral relations between the two nations.

Al Menfi of Libya commended the Jeddah agreement, which brokered a fleeting ceasefire at the onset of Sudan’s conflict. “We emphasized and announced our support (to Sudan) by supporting the outcome of the Jeddah meeting, which brought together Sudanese rival parties last May, as it is a very important step towards ending the conflict and war and reaching stability in Sudan,” stated Mohamed al-Menfi.

Calls for a ceasefire during the upcoming Muslim month of Ramadan have been advocated as the toll of the 10-month war has resulted in over 12,000 casualties and displaced 8 million individuals from their homes.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In 2018, Sudan, Libya, Chad, and Niger reached an agreement to oversee and manage joint borders.

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, chair of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, hinted at expanded cooperation across various sectors. “We agreed on reinforcing our relations through different aspects whether economic, political or military. Libya has always had honorable stances towards Sudan and the Sudanese people,” General Abdel-Fattah Burhan stated during a post-meeting briefing.

“We can use the previous and future mechanisms to sustain this relationship. I don’t say we have similar circumstances, but we have to cooperate in order to lift the suffering our peoples are going through, to regain stability and make our peoples be able to live a good life without any negative interventions from any parties.”

Reports emerged post-conflict indicating that the paramilitary forces under General Hamdane Daglo received weaponry through eastern Libya, where a rival administration operates.

Since the commencement of the conflict, the conflicting generals have not convened for discussions.

(AP)

You Might Also Like

Guinea appoints ex-opposition leader Mamadou Oury Bah as PM

Senegal’s electoral dialogue: Shaping the Nation’s democratic future

Nigeria Labour Congress suspends nationwide protest against hardship, moves ultimatum to March 13

Uganda expresses concern amid worsening tensions in eastern DR Congo

Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti

Share This Article
Previous Article Australian tourist missing for over a week in Zimbabwe Australian tourist missing for over a week in Zimbabwe
Next Article UMG acquires majority stake in Nigerian record label Mavin Records UMG acquires majority stake in Nigerian record label Mavin Records
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Guinea appoints ex-opposition leader Mamadou Oury Bah as PM
AFRICA

Guinea appoints ex-opposition leader Mamadou Oury Bah as PM

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
UMG acquires majority stake in Nigerian record label Mavin Records
Australian tourist missing for over a week in Zimbabwe
Senegal’s electoral dialogue: Shaping the Nation’s democratic future
GPP Aba: Previous government made no investment in the project – Alex Otti
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights