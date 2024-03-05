Nigeria: FG resumes rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt highway project

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) has resumed operations on section 4 of the Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway subsequent to the Federal Government’s retraction of an earlier termination notification. This disclosure was made by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during an inspection of the project’s advancement at the Aba-PH section, executed by CCECC. As per the announcement detailed on the Ministry of Works’ official website, the decision to rescind the termination notice, initially issued due to concerns regarding the project’s sluggish progress, was influenced by CCECC’s demonstrated dedication to expediting the project effectively.

“The warning letter given to CCECC for slow pace of work is hereby revoked. The new pace of work is excellent, the job quality is excellent, and the Controller sends me progress reports every day,” Umahi stated.

Moreover, Umahi scrutinized the ongoing efforts to refurbish and reconstruct pivotal segments of the Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway. Specifically, he assessed section 2, encompassing the span from Umuahia Tower to the Aba Township Rail/Road in Abia State, a project overseen by Arab Contractors.

Additionally, the Minister of Works inspected section 3 of the East-West road, notably the Eleme-Onne junction segment in Rivers State, currently being developed by Reynolds Construction Company Nigeria Ltd. Umahi’s inspection tour extended to the rehabilitation work on section 3 of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, spanning Enugu to Lokpanta in Enugu State, a project undertaken by CGC. Throughout these visits, Umahi expressed contentment with the progress evident across the various projects.

In particular, Umahi’s commendation of Reynolds Construction Company was notable, praising their work as deserving of commendation and intending to report the observed quality to the President. This directive originated directly from the President, who, following complaints from Niger Delta leaders shortly after Umahi’s assumption of office, tasked him with overseeing the project’s initiation. Umahi’s praise extended beyond RCC; he also commended the work of the Arab Contractors in Abia State, encouraging interested parties to observe their work for exemplary project execution. He lauded the State Controller and his team of engineers for their outstanding performance.

At the CGC project site, Umahi was equally impressed by the quality and pace of the work, noting the substantial presence of equipment as indicative of the contractor’s commitment and capability.

In a related development, Nairametrics recently reported that David Umahi, the Minister of Works, while inspecting the Ozuaku section along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, mandated a 14-day termination notice for China Civil Engineering Construction (CECC). This directive was in response to the contractor’s inadequate performance on the rehabilitation project of the Abia segment of the highway. Umahi warned that failure to improve within the specified timeframe would result in contract termination, underscoring the government’s intolerance for delays that escalate construction costs. Furthermore, he disclosed the Ministry of Works’ intention to terminate all non-performing contracts soon, intending to re-award them to more capable contractors.