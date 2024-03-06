Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu

The Abuja Court of Appeal has dismissed the Federal Government’s petition to commence a new trial against former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, over allegations of fraud and money laundering totaling N7.6 billion.
Justice Joseph Oyewole, presiding in Abuja on Wednesday, led the appellate court in rejecting the government’s bid. He stated that the Federal Government’s appeal record lacked the necessary compilation, signature, and certification by a legally recognized individual, rendering it insufficient for court consideration.
Justice Oyewole specifically highlighted the failure to disclose the identity of the individual responsible for compiling, signing, and certifying the record, a legal requirement that was not met.
Here are key points to note:
- Orji Kalu, serving as Abia State governor from 1999 to 2007, was previously convicted and sentenced to a 12-year prison term by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.
- Alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance in the state, Mr. Jones Udeogu, Kalu was convicted for allegedly embezzling about N7.6 billion from the Abia State Treasury.
- Following an appeal lodged by Udeogu, the Supreme Court overturned his conviction and returned the case for retrial.
- Subsequently, upon Kalu’s release from prison, the EFCC sought to re-arraign him and his co-defendants.
- Dissatisfied with this move, both Kalu and his firm filed separate suits challenging their retrial.
- Consequently, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the Federal Government’s appeal to reopen the trial of Orji Uzor Kalu, the former governor of Abia State.