Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu

The Abuja Court of Appeal has dismissed the Federal Government’s petition to commence a new trial against former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, over allegations of fraud and money laundering totaling N7.6 billion.

Justice Joseph Oyewole, presiding in Abuja on Wednesday, led the appellate court in rejecting the government’s bid. He stated that the Federal Government’s appeal record lacked the necessary compilation, signature, and certification by a legally recognized individual, rendering it insufficient for court consideration.

Justice Oyewole specifically highlighted the failure to disclose the identity of the individual responsible for compiling, signing, and certifying the record, a legal requirement that was not met.

Here are key points to note:

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

  • Orji Kalu, serving as Abia State governor from 1999 to 2007, was previously convicted and sentenced to a 12-year prison term by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.
  • Alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance in the state, Mr. Jones Udeogu, Kalu was convicted for allegedly embezzling about N7.6 billion from the Abia State Treasury.
  • Following an appeal lodged by Udeogu, the Supreme Court overturned his conviction and returned the case for retrial.
  • Subsequently, upon Kalu’s release from prison, the EFCC sought to re-arraign him and his co-defendants.
  • Dissatisfied with this move, both Kalu and his firm filed separate suits challenging their retrial.
  • Consequently, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the Federal Government’s appeal to reopen the trial of Orji Uzor Kalu, the former governor of Abia State.

You Might Also Like

Trump, Biden win U.S Super Tuesday primaries

Ghana President to delay anti-gay bill pending court decision

2 dead as planes collide in mid-air

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe’s president, and 9 top officials

Sudan demands full AU reinstatement

Share This Article
Previous Article Trump, Biden win U.S Super Tuesday primaries Trump, Biden win U.S Super Tuesday primaries
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Trump, Biden win U.S Super Tuesday primaries
NEWS

Trump, Biden win U.S Super Tuesday primaries

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
When an Olori divorces an Oba, Who has the audacity to climb such an esoteric woman? By Suyi Ayodele
Ghana President to delay anti-gay bill pending court decision
2 dead as planes collide in mid-air
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe’s president, and 9 top officials
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?