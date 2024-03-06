Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu

The Abuja Court of Appeal has dismissed the Federal Government’s petition to commence a new trial against former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, over allegations of fraud and money laundering totaling N7.6 billion.

Justice Joseph Oyewole, presiding in Abuja on Wednesday, led the appellate court in rejecting the government’s bid. He stated that the Federal Government’s appeal record lacked the necessary compilation, signature, and certification by a legally recognized individual, rendering it insufficient for court consideration.

Justice Oyewole specifically highlighted the failure to disclose the identity of the individual responsible for compiling, signing, and certifying the record, a legal requirement that was not met.

Here are key points to note: