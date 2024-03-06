Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

USAfrica: Nigeria’s Finance Minister slams Buhari for “aimlessly” printing trillions of the Naira “without productivity”

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Nigeria’s Finance Minister slams Buhari for “aimlessly” printing trillions of the Naira “without productivity”
Tinubu and Buhari

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has blamed the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military dictator and retired army General for the economic woes especially the high rates of inflation. 

USAfrica notes that Edun, a confidant and key figure in the, so far, problematic “reforms” of President Bola Tinubu delivered what could be seen as the harshest public criticism of Buhari who handed over power to Tinubu.

USAfrica: Nigeria’s Finance Minister slams Buhari for “aimlessly” printing trillions of the Naira “without productivity”Edun argued that Nigeria’s problems were complicated by Buhari whom he criticized for “aimlessly” printing trillions of the Naira “without productivity.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

He stated that it happened under Buhari’s presidency: “The N22.7 trillion printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means overdraft for the federal government from 2015 to 2023 landed Nigeria into hyper-inflation. We talked about inflation. Where has it come from? It came from 8 years of just printing money not matched by productivity. What happened was that for eight years, the weak were left to their own devices. It is the privileged few that took everything. That is the reality. So that money supply must be brought back.” 

He spoke on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Nigerian Senate Committee on Finance. He promised that “we are going to audit even the N22.7 trillion printed aimlessly.”

He said to the Committee: “You distinguished senators have helped. You have given us the mandate to raise N7 trillion which we will do by sucking money from the market, using it to pay back the CBN and giving the government a balanced book. We are going to audit even the N22.7 trillion printed aimlessly.” By Chido Nwangwu, USAfrica

You Might Also Like

Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu

2 dead as planes collide in mid-air

USAfricaSpotlight: “The New Workforce Reality” – author Chioma Oleka-Onyewuchi.

Sudan demands full AU reinstatement

Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu
AFRICA

Court of Appeal rejects FG’s bid for retrial of Orji Uzor Kalu

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Trump, Biden win U.S Super Tuesday primaries
When an Olori divorces an Oba, Who has the audacity to climb such an esoteric woman? By Suyi Ayodele
Ghana President to delay anti-gay bill pending court decision
2 dead as planes collide in mid-air
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?