Cameroonian government declares two political groups illegal

The Cameroonian government has officially declared two political groups, aiming to form opposition coalitions, as illegal entities.

In a statement issued by Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji on Tuesday, “The Political Alliance for Change (APC) and the Alliance for Political Transition in Cameroon (ATP)” were explicitly mentioned and categorized as non-political parties in accordance with the law.

The statement also voiced apprehension regarding the emergence of “pseudo-associations” in anticipation of the 2025 presidential election. Minister Nji emphasized that only legally recognized political parties possess the authority to engage in political activities on a national scale. Consequently, he mandated the prohibition of any demonstrations affiliated with these associations.

Olivier Bile, spokesperson for the ATP, acknowledged the government’s decision while highlighting perceived confusion and exaggerations within the minister’s remarks. Conversely, the APC dismissed the government’s statement, denoting it as a “curious threat” reflective of a state of panic. The alliance asserted its readiness to triumphantly participate in the upcoming elections next year.

Led by former deputy Jean Michel Nintcheu, the APC was established in December during a congress held by the prominent opposition Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC), which endorsed Maurice Kamto for the presidency in the 2018 election. Kamto, who secured second place in the election, denounced President Paul Biya’s re-election as fraudulent. Subsequently, Kamto was arbitrarily detained without trial the following year after organizing peaceful protests.

The MRC opted to boycott the legislative elections in 2018, leading to the imprisonment of approximately 700 of its supporters, including Kamto, over the ensuing two years.

International non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have accused President Paul Biya’s regime, which has governed for over 41 years, of systematically suppressing opposition voices.