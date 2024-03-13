Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Nigeria: Tinubu stands firm against ransom demands for kidnapped children

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: Tinubu stands firm against ransom demands for kidnapped children

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed his administration’s resolve to resist yielding to ransom demands from kidnappers targeting children in Kaduna and Borno State. He has also issued directives for the prompt release of the abducted children in the Northwest States.

The disclosure was made by Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, following the conclusion of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Abuja.

Idris stated, “So, the security agencies are working round the clock. These children and people who have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon. And Mr. President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements. I think it’s important that this be put out there.”

Additionally, Idris mentioned that the government is evaluating the assistance offered by foreign organizations for the retrieval of the kidnapped children. He commented, “Well, we’re aware that it’s not just the US that has offered. Other countries have also offered to support Nigeria. But what we can tell you is that the government is still reviewing these offers, and the position of the government will be made known.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Context

School abductions continue to pose a persistent security challenge in Nigeria’s northern region, particularly since the infamous 2014 kidnapping of over 200 schoolgirls by Boko Haram extremists in Borno state’s Chibok village. Armed gangs have since targeted schools for ransom kidnappings, resulting in the abduction of at least 1,400 individuals since then.

In a recent incident, dozens were abducted in a fresh attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State. This marked the third mass kidnapping in northern Nigeria since the preceding week, when over 200 people, primarily women and children, were abducted by suspected extremists in Borno State. Additionally, 287 schoolchildren were taken hostage from a government primary and secondary school in Kaduna state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima convened with officials and some parents of the kidnapped students in Kaduna state, assuring them that security forces are diligently working to locate and rescue the children.

You Might Also Like

Cameroonian government declares two political groups illegal

Ningi: Obi calls for clarity on alleged budget padding amid senator’s suspension

Nigeria: Kidnappers demand $620,000 for release of school hostages

Nigeria initiates inquiry into Binance’s top local users

U.S. Lawmakers advance bill targeting TikTok

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria: Kidnappers demand $620,000 for release of school hostages Nigeria: Kidnappers demand $620,000 for release of school hostages
Next Article Ningi: Obi calls for clarity on alleged budget padding amid senator's suspension Ningi: Obi calls for clarity on alleged budget padding amid senator’s suspension
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Cameroonian government declares two political groups illegal
AFRICA

Cameroonian government declares two political groups illegal

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Ningi: Obi calls for clarity on alleged budget padding amid senator’s suspension
Nigeria: Kidnappers demand $620,000 for release of school hostages
Nigeria initiates inquiry into Binance’s top local users
U.S. Lawmakers advance bill targeting TikTok
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?