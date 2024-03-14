Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Putin addresses French reaction to Russian influence in Africa

Putin addresses French reaction to Russian influence in Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the perceptible increase of Russian influence in Africa, noting a discernible “emotional reaction” from French President Emmanuel Macron. In an interview conducted on Wednesday, Putin addressed the matter, stating, “I think there is some kind of resentment, but when we maintained direct contacts with him (Macron), we spoke quite openly on this topic.”

Putin asserted that Russia’s expanded presence in Africa did not entail displacing France, stating, “Russia did not ‘go into Africa and force France out.'” He emphasized that Macron’s concerns primarily revolved around Wagner, a Russian entity. “It’s probably more convenient to be offended by someone without seeing your own problems. Perhaps such an acute, rather emotional reaction on the part of the French President is also connected with what is happening in some African states,” Putin remarked.

Moreover, Putin clarified that he harbored no intentions of inciting conflict or orchestrating opposition against France.

