Tinubu says enforcing hold on overseas travel by some officials

Tinubu says enforcing hold on overseas travel by some officials

President Bola Tinubu has announced a temporary suspension of government-funded overseas travel for ministers, heads of agencies, and other government officials, effective April 1, 2024, for an initial period of three months. This decision was conveyed in a letter dated March 12, 2024, signed by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, and addressed to George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The letter, citing concerns over escalating travel expenses and the imperative for officials to prioritize their core mandates, stated:

“Mr. President has concerns about the rising cost of travel expenses borne by Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government as well as the growing need for cabinet members and heads of MDAs to focus on their respective mandates for effective service delivery. Considering the current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management, I am writing to communicate Mr. President’s directive to place a temporary ban on all public funded international trips for all Federal Government officials at all levels, for an initial period of three months from 1st April 2024.”

Additionally, President Tinubu emphasized the requirement for prior approval from the presidency for any publicly funded foreign travel, with a stipulation that the trip must be deemed ‘necessary’. The letter underscored:

“This temporary measure is aimed at cost reduction in governance and intended as a cost-saving measure without compromising government functions. All government officials who intend to go on any public funded international trips must seek and obtain Presidential approval at least two weeks before embarking on any such trip, which must be deemed necessary.”

In the broader context, President Tinubu has embarked on initiatives to curtail government expenditures, including the implementation of the Orasanye report. This decision follows public scrutiny over reports of a large delegation accompanying him to a summit in Dubai, UAE, in January. In response, the government clarified that it only financed a subset of the delegation.

Moreover, in January, President Tinubu mandated reductions in his entourage for both domestic and international trips, limiting the number to 25 for local journeys and 20 for overseas travel. Additionally, he directed that local security agents manage his security at destination points instead of traveling with a large contingent of security personnel from Abuja.

