FG unveils national land transport policy

The Federal Government has announced the imminent implementation of the National Land Transport Policy, heralding a transformative era for the land transport sub-sector. Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, disclosed this during his keynote address at a stakeholders’ validation forum convened to review and endorse the draft policy document, as per a statement on the Ministry’s website.

Highlighting the current status of the land transport sub-sector as the weakest link in the broader transportation sector, Minister Alkali underscored the necessity of a policy framework to drive its transformation. He emphasized the pivotal role of land transport in connecting social, regional, national, and international markets, necessitating a comprehensive policy for sustainable growth.

The urgency of the validation exercise was emphasized by the Minister, stressing the importance of producing a document that would foster sustainable growth for the transportation sub-sector and the nation at large, for subsequent presentation to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

In further insights provided, the statement underscored transportation’s pivotal role in driving growth across various sectors such as agriculture, commerce, tourism, industry, education, and the blue economy. Stakeholders from diverse backgrounds within the transportation sector acknowledged their collective responsibility in validating the draft NLTP policy.

The stakeholders recognized the need to leverage their varied perspectives, expertise, and insights to shape the policy into a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting the land transportation system.

“The draft policy provides a comprehensive overview of Nigeria’s land transportation system, encompassing rail, road, pipeline, and intermodal connectivity to waterways, seaports, and airports,” the stakeholders highlighted. It addresses critical issues such as climate change, capacity building, inclusive transportation, and implementation strategies.

The collaborative effort behind the NLTP’s development was emphasized by Olufemi Oloruntola, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy, underscoring its significance for the nation’s socio-economic growth. He urged stakeholders to critically evaluate the policy framework, considering both immediate needs and long-term vision for Nigerian transportation.