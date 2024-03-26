Togo adopts new constitution

Togolese citizens will undergo a transition in their electoral process, as legislative authorities approved a new constitution, effectively altering the nation’s governance structure from a presidential system to a parliamentary one. This development, endorsed by members of the ruling party, marks a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. Notably, the opposition, which abstained from participating in the previous legislative elections and has recently voiced concerns regarding electoral procedures, holds minimal representation within the national assembly.

Among the key amendments outlined in the new constitution is the modification in the selection process for the head of state. Henceforth, the president of the republic will be elected by lawmakers, serving a single term of six years. Additionally, the establishment of the position of “president of the council of ministers” grants comprehensive authority over governmental affairs to the incumbent. This individual will either stem from the party securing the legislative majority or the leader of the victorious coalition of parties, assuming office for a six-year tenure.

Furthermore, the legislative framework stipulates the direct election of Members of Parliament (MPs) through universal suffrage, ensuring secrecy of the ballot, and enabling a renewable term of six years. Notably, the adoption of the new Constitution occurred amid the impending expiration of lawmakers’ mandates, underscoring the evolving political landscape of the nation.

The timeline for the implementation of these constitutional modifications remains uncertain. Concurrently, the forthcoming parliamentary election scheduled for April 20th, alongside regional elections, underscores the evolving democratic process in Togo. With approximately 4.2 million registered voters, the nation is poised for significant electoral participation.

Togo’s recent political trajectory has been characterized by the enduring influence of the Gnassingbe clan, which has maintained a stronghold on power since 1967, shaping the country’s governance and political dynamics.