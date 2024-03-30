Port-Harcourt – Aba rail line to start operations in April 2024 – FG

The Federal Government has announced a postponement in the commencement date for the operationalization of train services on the Port-Harcourt-Aba segment of the Port-Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge line, now scheduled for April 2024. Originally intended to commence operations by the end of March 2024, the Port Harcourt-Aba rail project, a component of the broader Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail initiative initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, encountered delays attributable to the project’s contractor. This update was communicated by the Minister for Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali, on Friday, March 29, 2024, subsequent to an inspection of the reconstructed rail tracks. Expressing regret over the postponement, Minister Alkali appealed for patience, assuring stakeholders of the contractor’s commitment to delivering the project by April. Additionally, he directed the contractor to ensure the integration of the rail line with the Port Harcourt and Onne ports in the state.Regarding the matter, Minister Alkali articulated the following points:Reflecting on his second visit to Port Harcourt for the rail line inspection since assuming office, Minister Alkali acknowledged the extension of the operational commencement timeline to April due to observed technicalities and exigencies encountered during the inspection.Emphasizing the significance of adhering to commitments, Minister Alkali highlighted the contractor’s assurance of operational readiness by April, encompassing the Port Harcourt to Aba stretch and the linkage to the Port Harcourt and Onne ports.Despite acknowledging progress, Minister Alkali underscored the importance of meeting initial deadlines, indicating satisfaction with the revised April timeline. Expounding on the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, Minister Alkali reiterated the administration’s dedication to advancing ongoing projects nationwide. Specifically, he affirmed the initiation of the Port Harcourt to Aba railway segment, funded by a 15 percent federal government allocation, with plans to extend the line to the Port Harcourt and Onne Ports. Regarding the Calabar-Enugu-Abuja standard gauge rail project, efforts are underway to finalize funding arrangements to enable project commencement. Minister Alkali emphasized the administration’s resolve to fulfill its infrastructure agenda, exemplified by consistent project inspections across the country, including Port Harcourt.Concluding his remarks, Minister Alkali urged the public to maintain confidence in the government’s efforts and extend support as it endeavors to enhance the nation’s infrastructure and alleviate challenges faced by its citizens.