Ugandan military head, vows to corruption

Ugandan military head, vows to corruption

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son has assumed a prominent role in the nation’s military, signaling a potential succession path. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, aged 49, was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Forces by President Museveni, who has led Uganda for 38 years. At a formal handover ceremony, Kainerugaba expressed his commitment to combat corruption and enhance resource management within the military, aiming to improve the welfare of soldiers. Uganda’s military holds significant influence in regional peace efforts, with deployments in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to combat Islamist insurgents.Critics, particularly Uganda’s opposition, allege that President Museveni is hastening his son’s military advancement to groom him for political leadership. However, President Museveni has refuted these claims, denying any intention to prepare Kainerugaba for the presidency. Previously, in 2022, Kainerugaba was relieved of his command as Uganda’s land forces commander following controversial remarks made on social media, including threats directed towards neighboring Kenya. Despite past controversies, Kainerugaba remains a figure of interest, having garnered attention for his statements, such as praising Russian President Vladimir Putin during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he later clarified as jest.

