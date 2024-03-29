Jacob Zuma barred from running in South Africa election

Former President Jacob Zuma has been rendered ineligible to participate in South Africa’s forthcoming general election in May by the country’s electoral commission (IEC), with no official explanation provided. However, his previous conviction and subsequent imprisonment in 2021 for contempt of court suggest a disqualification. Zuma’s endorsement of the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party is perceived as a potential challenge to the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which has suspended him. Zuma, aged 81, held the presidency from 2009 until 2018, when allegations of corruption forced his resignation.

Zuma’s alignment with the MK party, named after the ANC’s former military wing, signifies his belief in preserving the governing party’s revolutionary origins. Despite the ANC’s petition for the electoral body to deregister MK being denied on Tuesday, objections were raised against Zuma’s potential candidacy for the National Assembly. In South Africa’s electoral system, citizens vote for members of the National Assembly rather than directly for a president. The leader of the party that secures a majority is typically appointed as the country’s leader, though alternative candidates may be nominated.

Mosotho Moepya, the head of the electoral commission, confirmed on Thursday the receipt and acceptance of an objection against Zuma’s candidacy. The MK party has been duly informed, and Zuma has until April 2 to contest the decision. Nhlamulo Ndlhela, spokesperson for MK, indicated the party’s intention to assess the objection’s validity and pursue an appeal if deemed necessary.

Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 for contempt of court, falls under the constitutional provision barring individuals with prison terms exceeding 12 months from standing for election. Additionally, he faces corruption charges related to a multi-billion-dollar arms deal from the 1990s, during his tenure as vice-president. Despite Zuma’s disqualification, the IEC clarified that the MK party remains eligible to participate in the May 29 election, according to News24 reports.

Several opinion polls suggest a potential dip below the 50% mark in the ANC’s vote share for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994. The MK party enjoys popularity particularly in Zuma’s native region of KwaZulu-Natal.