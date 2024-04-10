Liberian Senate endorses war crimes court

In a significant legislative development, a majority of Liberia’s 29 senators endorsed the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court on Tuesday (Apr. 9), marking a pivotal juncture twenty years post the bloodiest conflict in the nation’s history. Prior to its approval, the proposed bill evoked considerable controversy, notably due to the presence of former warlords occupying elective positions within the senate.Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, assuming the role of Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, underscored the imperative of justice and accountability for both victims and perpetrators of past conflicts. She emphasized, “there must be justice and accountability for both the victims of the wars and the perpetrators,” elucidating that the establishment of such a court represents a fundamental and indispensable stride towards formal closure. This, she stressed, would not only reconcile the painful past but also reinforce peace and instill public confidence in the rule of law and the administration of justice within our nation.Moreover, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence articulated that the establishment of a war crimes court signifies Liberia’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and combating impunity for grave crimes. She affirmed, “Establishing [the court] is a necessary and critical step for a formal closure,” affirming its potential to fortify the justice system, foster respect for human rights and international law, and serve as a deterrent against future human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law.Liberia endured two civil wars between 1989 and 2023, during which egregious atrocities, including massacres, rape, and the recruitment of child soldiers, transpired. Despite the recommendations of a truth and reconciliation committee advocating for the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute alleged perpetrators, no tangible action ensued. The initiative to create the court, spearheaded by President Joseph Boakai and endorsed by 42 legislators out of 72 in early March, represents a concerted effort to address the profound scars of the past.The toll of the two civil wars amounted to an estimated 250,000 lives lost. Past Liberian administrations have refrained from instituting the court, purportedly motivated by a desire to shield themselves or their supporters from potential prosecution, as noted by activists.