U.S. launches an online passport renewal portal

The US Department of State has introduced an exciting new service, allowing eligible adult American passport holders to renew their passports online. This digital option eliminates the need for traditional paper applications, making the process faster and more convenient for millions of travelers.

Who is eligible for online passport renewal?

The online passport renewal system, now fully operational after successful pilot testing, is available to adult passport holders who meet the following criteria:

Their passport has expired within the last five years.

Their passport will expire within the next 12 months.

This service is not available for:

First-time passport applicants.

Children’s passport renewals.

Applicants residing outside the United States.

Expedited renewals.

A streamlined, digital solution

The new online renewal system is part of a broader effort to modernize State Department services. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, “By offering this online alternative, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible.”

It is estimated that approximately 5 million Americans will be able to renew their passports online each year. In 2023, the State Department processed around 24 million passports, with 40% being renewals.

How to Renew Your US Passport Online

The process is straightforward:

Confirm Eligibility: Ensure you meet the criteria for online renewal. Create an Account: Sign up at travel.state.gov and sign up for an account. Start Application: Fill out the necessary information on the online application form. Enter Passport Information: Provide details from your most recent passport, including the number and issuance date. Upload Digital Photo: Upload a passport-compliant digital photo. Sign and Pay: Electronically sign your application and submit the $130 renewal fee. Track Progress: Opt-in for email updates to monitor your application’s status.

If you don’t qualify for online renewal

For those ineligible for online renewal, traditional mail-in options remain available. Instructions for renewing by mail can be found on the Department of State’s website. Visit Renew My Passport by Mail

No Change in Fees

The fee for renewing a passport online remains the same as the traditional process—$130 for a regular renewal.

Faster processing times

The State Department has significantly improved processing times, thanks to increased staffing and advanced technology. While the standard processing time is six to eight weeks, many applications are completed even faster under the new system.

Future expansion

Plans are underway to expand online renewal services to include applicants living abroad, children’s passports, and second passport renewals in the future.

FAQs

Has online passport renewal started?

Yes, it is fully operational for eligible adult passport holders.

The fee remains $130.

The fee remains $130.

No, first-time applicants must still use traditional application methods.

No, first-time applicants must still use traditional application methods.

Not yet, though future expansions are expected.

Not yet, though future expansions are expected.

The standard processing time is six to eight weeks, but many applications are completed faster.

The standard processing time is six to eight weeks, but many applications are completed faster.

The online passport renewal system is a significant step forward in modernizing U.S. passport services, offering a faster and more convenient solution for eligible citizens. With no additional fees and reduced wait times, this new system is set to streamline the renewal process for millions of travelers.