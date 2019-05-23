As the words of confrontation and conflict escalate between the United States and oil-exporting, relatively small Latin American country of Venezuela, Nigerian international businessman Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has stated the reason for his meeting with embattled President Maduro.

“I came to Caracas with a message of peace for Venezuela, the United States and the world”, former Governor of Abia State, Kalu told Chido Nwangwu, Houston-based Publisher of USAfrica international magazine & USAfricaonline.com

He added “I had a very fruitful meeting with President Maduro. I’ll brief our President [Buhari] who is committed to peaceful means of resolving conflicts.”

Kalu said that the community of Afro-Venezuelans were delighted to see him.

The opposition party insists its candidate defeated Maduro’s socialist party in the April 2019 election.