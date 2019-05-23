As the words of confrontation and conflict escalate between the United States and oil-exporting, relatively small Latin American country of Venezuela, Nigerian international businessman Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has stated the reason for his meeting with embattled President Maduro.

“I came to Caracas with a message of peace for Venezuela, the United States and the world”, former Governor of Abia State, Kalu told Chido Nwangwu, Houston-based Publisher of USAfrica international magazine & USAfricaonline.com

He added “I had a very fruitful meeting with President Maduro. I’ll brief our President [Buhari] who is committed to peaceful means of resolving conflicts.”

Kalu said that the community of Afro-Venezuelans were delighted to see him.

The opposition party insists its candidate defeated Maduro’s socialist party in the April 2019 election.

Chido247
USAfrica is an international multimedia company, founded since 1992 by Dr. Chido Nwangwu [author of Mandela & Achebe: Leadership, Identity and Footprints of Greatness], with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. Also, he established the 1st African-owned, U.S.-based professional newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com, both assessed by the CNN and The New York Times as the largest and arguably the most influential African-owned, U.S-based multimedia networks. USAfrica’s first print edition of USAfrica magazine published August 1993; USAfrica The Newspaper on May 11, 1994; The Black Business Journal in 1998; CLASSmagazine on May 2, 2003; PhotoWorks.TV in 2005, and several platforms and products. USAfricaonline.com is powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MandelaAchebeChido.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com

USAfrica: Rotimi Amaechi’s rant against the Igbo for 2023 presidency

Previous article

Islamic State West Africa claims execution of 29 Nigerian soldiers

Next article

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

More in AFRICA