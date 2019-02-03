Nigeria’s VP Osinbajo on escaping Death In Helicopter Crash

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of Nigeria has said he, alongside his crew are safe and sound after they survived the crash landing of an aircraft carrying them on Saturday afternoon.The Vice President’s media assistant, Laolu Akande has earlier broken the news of the crash while going for a campaign rally in Kabba, Kogi state.

Via his Twitter handle, Mr Akande added that the Vice President was fine and that he has proceeded with his political engagement.

In a bid to confirm his well being, Osinbajo spoke in a few seconds video. “We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well.”

“We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue #NextLevelEngagements in Kabba, Kogi State”, Osinbajo stated.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Vice President will have a clean shave with death as a result of plane crash.

In June, 2018, a chopper that was to convey him from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada in Abuja, was forced to land, few seconds after it took off.

