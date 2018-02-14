BrknNEWS: South Africa’s President Zuma quits; bowing to pressure amidst scandals.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has resigned as the President of the Republic of South Africa. [He] addressed the media on Wednesday night at Luthuli House.

“I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president with immediate effect. Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organization. I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC.”

He says that his decision follows his recalling by the African National Congress’ national executive committee on Tuesday and weeks of speculation about his future as president.

Zuma says he will continue to be involved in the party and work for the promotion of projects he believes in, such as radical economic transformation.

He says being president has been a great learning experience and a mammoth task.

“I have and will continue to serve the ANC. I understand fully that while I serve at the pleasure of the party, the door through which I came is the National Assembly without which no political party can impose its people to the electorate.”

Zuma says political office benefits should not determine how one acts at the time of their departure.

“I did not agree to serve in order to exit with the perks and benefits of being president. No leader should stay beyond the time determined by the people they serve, no leader should seek an easy way out.”

He says he does not fear exiting political office, he only asked his party to articulate transgressions and the reasons for its instruction that he vacate office.

“There was an agreement that if the need arises that I vacate office, there must be a transition period. I must accept that the party can exercise the right to remove me in the manner prescribed by the Constitution.”

He says he fears no motion of no confidence or impeachment because they are the prescripts of the constitution.

“The ANC is indeed the party of whose nomination I became a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.”

He says he is forever indebted to the party and that he respects its fight for equality.

“I respect each and every member of the ANC and its work as a liberation movement.”

Zuma says he takes seriously and is grateful to the ANC that in the face of its revolutionary mission, it ensured a better life for all and curated a non-sexist and non-racial South Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...