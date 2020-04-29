USAfrica | The Holocaust and the Power of Memories. A poem by Chido Nwangwu

It’s this solemn week of memorial, in

the Jewish homeland

Israel,

the roaring thunder of memory,

the indelible power of memories

Those/

memorials of the mind, etched!

expressed on the daily canvas of life

for the survivors, an instalmental life

a life of thunderous apparitions of industrialized murders and

industrialized incinerations

of kith and kin, of neighbor

Amidst all of its agonizing clarity, these years

Elie Wiesel, survivor of the Holocaust and

winner of the Nobel Prize for Peace, bore witness/

in his work titled ‘Night’ wrote these haunting words and potent promise:

“Never shall I forget that night, the first night in camp, that turned my life into one long night seven times sealed.

Never shall I forget that smoke.

Never shall I forget the small faces of the children whose bodies I saw transformed into smoke under a silent sky.

Never shall I forget those flames that consumed my faith forever.

Never shall I forget the nocturnal silence that deprived me for all eternity of the desire to live.

Never shall I forget those moments that murdered my God and my soul and turned my dreams to ashes.

Never shall I forget those things, even were I condemned to live as long as God Himself.

Never.”

I am awash in God’s spiritual grace,

as I bear witness on this 2020 Yom HaShoah

In a time like this,

In a clime like this,

In reverence to valor,

in standing up, portraits of courage, and

towering inspiration THEY become

men, women, boys and girls whose

first name should have been Courageous!

the foot soldiers for the

hunters of the children

of Zion

become the hunted;

in their own life time,

In the lifetime of their children;

In the lifetime of their grandchildren;…

history’s inevitable invoice

and bills come

like thunder at high-noon.

Afterall, armed with 5G devices and Zoom

the offsprings of the messengers of racism,

anti-Semitism,

of genocides,

the assorted confederacy of skinheads and neo-Nazi thugs,

the radical jihadists,

merchants of death in Nigeria called Boko Haram and

other transporters of hate,

will increase their singing

swine songs of mayhem and mechanized bigotry.

Alas,

to God,

in sober supplication/

in humbling reverence/

in stoic serenity/

in realistic awakening

to the nakedness of

its weaknesses; Israel and its friends must rise

to the global moral and security architecture of.

NEVER AGAIN!!

April 27, 2020

Dr. Chido Nwangwu, the Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks and public policy organization since 1992 in Houston, is an all-platforms media executive. He is a tv broadcaster, print and internet/interactive media publisher. Chido is a cross-cultural business strategist, data mining, risks analyst and emerging markets specialist. He served as adviser on Africa business to the ex-Mayor of Houston, Dr. Lee P. Brown. Chido is the first continental African to be admitted to the resourceful and influential organization, 100 Black Men of America. He is the author of the November 2020 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity. MLKMandelaAchebe.com ISBN 978-0-9893970-0-1. He is a graduate of the FBI’s citizens academy on International security, terrorism and related matters. In July 2017, he was issued a U.S. Congressional Recognition for USAfrica’s 25 years, noting that “Your service is truly worthy of the respect, admiration, and commendation of the United States Congress.” chido@usafricaonline.com follow @Chido247

