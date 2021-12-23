Buhari’s not biased against Ndigbo, says Orji Kalu 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate (and former Governor of Abia State), Orji Uzor Kalu has urged Nigerians to sustain their support for President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to reposition the country.

A statement issued from his Media Office, disclosed that he made the appeal when his constituents from Isi-Ugwu in Ohafia Council of Abia visited him in Abuja.

Highlighting the achievements of the President, the former governor of Abia stressed that President Buhari is committed to even development across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu said the regeneration of infrastructure in the South East couldn’t have been possible if the President was biased against Ndigbo.

While cautioning the political class against hate-speech and campaign of calumny against the President, Kalu pointed out that President Buhari deserves commendation from Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences. His words: “I am elated with the visit of the stakeholders from Isi-Ugwu in Ohafia Council of Abia. As you mentioned, the road projects and other infrastructure being executed in Abia North Senatorial district couldn’t have been possible without the support of President Buhari.

“I am motivated to facilitate projects to Abia North Senatorial district because of the robust support from the President and the people of the zone. In the 2019 general elections, during the presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 68 per cent of the votes.

“Abia North Senatorial District will continue to witness robust transformation in all ramifications. I have continued to build and repair roads, construct and equip schools, installed transformers, build solar power boreholes, grant soft loans, empower women and youths, build and rehabilitate health centres, among other projects, as I promised during my campaign.”

He stated that the giant strides achieved thus far in his capacity as a senator could be attributed to the President’s generosity to the South East, adding that despite (what he characterized as) the campaign of calumny, the President has been patriotic and selfless.

“The projects embarked upon by the Federal Government in the South East are countless including the construction of the Second Niger Bridge, rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the Bende-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road.

“Others are reconstruction of runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Ihechiowa-Arochukwu road, the Federal Government has set machinery in motion for its completion,” he said.

