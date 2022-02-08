USAfrica: Catholic Bishops lament sit-at-home order(s) in the Igbo South East

The Nigerian Catholic Bishops in the Owerri Ecclesiastical Province in Imo State raised their opposition to the cumulative consequences of the frequent and unpredictable sit-at-home order(s) in the Igbo South East, especially every Monday.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The communiqué issued from their first plenary of 2022, signed by Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna and Most Rev Augustine N. Echema, noted that: “For sometime now, the people of South East Nigeria, have been forced to sit-at-home on frequent occasions. The situation has become so confusing because some of these orders and counter orders are now being issued and enforced by criminal elements.”

The Bishops raised the fact that “These sit-at-home orders are however, having a devastating effect on the economic and social life of the people, and adversely affecting their means of livelihood.”

The Catholic clergy also lamented the impact and implications on the education of young students from the region, stated: “Children are kept out of school and learning is carried out under the climate of fear and uncertainty. This status quo cannot be allowed to continue.”

“We appeal to the government to fulfill its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property and to initiate avenues of dialogue with agitators. We equally appeal to all those indiscriminately issuing orders, to respect the fundamental human rights of those they seek to protect and fight for.” See related reports and analyses of this issue on USAfricaonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...