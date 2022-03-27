Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

USAfrica: Actor Will Smith apologizes for smacking Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s bald head at the Oscars, live on stage. Meanwhile, who was later announced as Best Actor winner for 2022 in performance in the movie King Richard took the stage, with tears in his eyes, and apologized to the Academy and certain others, but not to Mr. Rock.

Two among the most influential African-American personalities in the entertainment industry, top comedian Chris Rock and leading actor Will Smith had an unusual confrontation, a few minutes ago Sunday March 27 during the 2022 Oscar live broadcast.

Chris Rock walked onto the stage to make a presentation for winner of the Oscar for documentary feature. He made some jokes and apparently directed one at Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, when he said “Can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2.” Jada attended with her bald hair. Mr. Smith walked to that stage and punched Mr. Rock.

He said to the audience and live tv: “Will Smith just smacked the shxt out of me.” Mr. Smith walked back to his seat, and yelled a warning to the gravel-voice Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fxxxing mouth!”

The unsual incident is generating controversy around the world and people in attendance. By Chido Nwangwu

