USAfrica IMMIGRATION: Cameroonians in the U.S  get protection from deportation, offered work permits

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Cameroonians in the U.S get protection from deportation, offered work permits

By Chido Nwangwu

The administration of President Joe Biden has announced it will offer Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to about 15,000 immigrants from the West Africa country of Cameroon in the U.S. This special status will protect them from deportation. Also, it will give them permits to work legally due to the continuing violent conflicts in the Cameroon.

There is the decades old fight between the Anglophone and Francophone sections of the Cameroon; plus, the terrorist activities of the Boko Haram.

The U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, consequently, stated today April 15, 2022 that “Cameroonian nationals currently residing in the U.S. who cannot safely return due to the extreme violence perpetrated by government forces and armed separatists, and a rise in attacks led by Boko Haram, will be able to remain and work in the United States until conditions in their home country improve.”

Applications for the TPS program will be open to Cameroonians who have lived in the U.S. as of April 14, 2022. USAfricaonline.com understands that the work permits and deportation protections will be for 18 months only— dependent on each applicant meeting the TPS requirements. All applicants must pass the necessary U.S background checks for immigration benefits. @Chido247

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...