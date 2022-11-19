Peggy Ovire & Freddie Leonard Storms’ Warri for Traditional Marriage

The traditional wedding of Nollywood favorites Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard takes place in Delta state.

This is according to information gathered by Legit.ng the first images and videos of well-known celebrity stars who arrived in Warri for the ceremony. Friends, family, and members of the couple’s professional community traveled far to Warri to join them in celebration.

A few weeks after becoming engaged, Nollywood actors Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire finally married. On November 19, the movie stars will exchange vows to become husband and wife in front of family and friends in a customary ceremony in Warri, Delta state.

Freddie broke the news in an adorable Instagram post where he celebrated the actress’s birthday and confessed his love to her.

In an attempt to express happiness and love, see their message:

“This Love we have is something of a Miracle. It’s so easy to know that you’re the other half I’m destined to spend the rest of my life with, Diamonds are forever and so is Our LOVE! May we always put GOD First in Our Marriage & May Our Lives be Sweeter than honey. Let’s do this Baby. I Love You.”

Peggy :

Fredrick’s:

See some of the messages fans pens to the love birds below:

siruti:

“I called this love years ago I lied to me on Jara Peggy ❤️.”

eriata_ese:

“Congratulations my love ❤️.”

chiamakanwokeukwu:

“Love is a beautiful thing. I really pray everyone experiences it.”

essie_waithera:

“May God bless your marriage mami❤️❤️.”

ladid_imohammedsuleiman:

“Nice couple… So you are already pregnant hmmm congratulations.”

inempeter:

“We are hungry for pictures ooo make una give us God bless your union.”

uchennannanna

“Congratulations and all the best to the LEONARDS.”

eveesin:

“Congrats to you and yours”

