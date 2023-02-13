Ugandan university bans students from taking pictures at their graduation ceremony

Prof. Patrick Mangeni, chair of the Ceremonies Committee, said that among the items that are prohibited from entering the venue are cameras, video cameras, dangerous weapons (such as guns), chemicals, alcohol, cigarettes, canned foods and drinks, bottled drinks, backpacks, lighters, glasses, and knives.

The reason for the ban was not stated.

13,221 students are expected to graduate, and everyone is only permitted to bring two visitors.

According to a report by africanews.com, the commencement will begin on Monday, 13 February 2023 with students from the schools of law, natural sciences, and health sciences.

Graduates from the colleges of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Education and External Studies, will take the stage tomorrow Tuesday, 14 February 2023.

While graduates from the colleges of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources, and Biosec,urity as well as Computing and Information Sciences will be announced on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

Also, it was reported that Makerere University Business School will graduate its students on Thursday, 16 February 2023 in various disciplines, and the ceremony will be completed on Friday, 17 February 2023 by students from the colleges of humanities and social sciences, engineering, design, and arts and technology.

The event is anticipated to be graced by First Lady Janet Museveni, who is also the Minister of Basic Education.

