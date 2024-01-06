Sir Kelly Azuike, an empowerment catalyst, turns 70. By Chido Nwangwu 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

For many persons, at different times and circumstances, Sir Kelechi ‘Kelly’ Azuike has been and remains an empowerment catalyst, a source of inspiration, a fountain of reasonable mentorship, a supportive sibling to his folks, a reliable friend…. Practically, he is all those things and more.

Above all those, he cherishes his faith, his blessed family and his heritage!

I have known him since 1986, and closer over the past 28 years. Socially, I have observed that Sir Kelly has the engaging mannerisms of a gentle giant, the savvy skills of a successful businessman and the consummate deliberateness of a power player.

There is no doubt that the diversity and scale of his relationships are wide and run deep. Accordingly, the Azuike family invited such friends and well-wishers to the upscale Hotel Derek in the Houston galleria for the December 16, 2023 event regarding the 70th birthday (December 23, 2023) in deserving honor of the man and what he represents. It was a worthy gathering of familiar folks, heavy hitters, new generation of the Azuikes, and some grand-children.

Understandably, this man’s blessed journey of life and humble beginnings hold very valuable life lessons for so many people!

First, to his beautiful, grace-filled and affable wife, Mary Ebehi Azuike (nee Ibazebo), he’s a very good husband, a very good father. He inspires and uplifts people around him and is a reliable source of support for many. They’ve been married for almost 44 years.

Kelly’s friend of more than 50 years, Steve Ndukwe, a mechanical engineer, recalled vividly at the 2023 birthday event how a polite verbal invitation to Kelly to rest, sleep and freshen up at Steve’s very modest apartment in Lagos rather than wait in the open-air before Kelly’s drivers picked up cars for Kelly’s older brother’s R.T Briscoe’s dealership in Aba led a very young Kelly to casually say to him: “Brother Steve, we will all be proceeding to America to further our education…” Steve said “I did not have the resources to embark on such a journey, yet he inspired me to explore the opportunity. He secured his own passport, he assisted me to get mine. After obtaining his approval from the Student Advisory Committee to proceed abroad, he assisted me in obtaining a similar letter from the Committee!” .

On his part, Los Angeles-based Ebube Wadibia goes “back to our Park Road in Aba neighborhood of the early 1960s through high school and gelled into a true brotherhood. For me, it is a testament to the sheer decency of character of the man. a decently conservative, diligent, deliberate and organized brother with an unwavering fear of God, love for wife and family, loyalty to friends and appreciation of the good things of life.”

A few days after the momentous event celebrating his turning 70 years, I had some questions for the man, the philanthropist and business executive who many years ago built and donated a church to his community in Mbano, Imo state. Here are the excerpts:

Chıdo: Congratulations on turning 70 years old, a few days ago, on December 23, 2023. What does it signify for you?

Sir Kelly: Turning 70 is a milestone that signifies the grace of God in my life. I feel very blessed to have attained this age. I feel very blessed by God.

Chido: What are your essential life lessons?

With God, all things are possible! You need to have integrity be a man of your word. Be hard-working, be compassionate, and always remember it’s not always about you. Sometimes, you have to put others before yourself.

Chido: Tell me about yourself, a summary profile.

Sir Kelly: I was born in 1953 in Southeastern Nigeria. I attended Saint Michael’s Elementary School, in Aba; I attended Ngwa High School — where I graduated in 1972 and was the Deputy Senior Prefect. Shortly after that, in 1974, I left for the Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, in the United States. I transferred to Texas Southern University (Houston) in 1975. I graduated from the TSU Pharmacy School in 1979.

Mary and I were married in 1980. We’re blessed with four children who are adults and living their lives.

Acho holds an MBA from Rice University; Chidinma is a Pharmacist with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Ugochi and Uchechi are physicians.

I worked in Illinois as a pharmacist before setting up my oil and gas business in 1982.

Also, I served on the board of Imo State Modern Poultry in Avutu.

Later, I was appointed Chairman of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital.

I have also served as an appointed member of the Imo State Land Use Allocation Committee. I have served on the boards of some oil and gas corporations.

After working so hard, and contributing to the development of Imo State and my community, I am presently retired.

Chido: Regarding life and living, what are your guiding principles?

Sir Kelly: Daily living for me involves my faith in God, doing His will and giving support to those in need when I can. Also, I like spending time with the Lord, in devotion.

Chido: When and where did you meet your beautiful wife, Mary Ebehi Azuike; what was the date of your wedding? Where did it take place?

Sir Kelly: I met my wife in the great city of Aba (in the current Abia State of Nigeria) in 1971. We had our church wedding in 1980 in Houston, Texas at the Palmas Episcopal Church.

Chido: What is the place of faith and family in your life?

Sir Kelly: Faith and family are utmost in my life. God always comes first and then family.

Chido: What do you recall as the most important and memorable aspects of your life, since your childhood to this day?

Kelly: I remember the role that was played by my big brother Chief Dennis Azuike, who raised me as his son when my father died. It was from him that I learned the art of giving, and sharing, which has become a significant part of my life to this day

Chido: Many persons have spoken to your generosity and at another level, what I’ll characterize as a structured empowerment of people across ethnic, geographical and diverse backgrounds. What propels your philanthropy and business empowerment of people?

Kelly: I believe it is always better to teach people how to fish than to give them fish. That’s the saying that I think I’m thinking about. It’s always better to empower people so that they can manage and fend for themselves than for them to depend on you to feed them all the time.

Chido: One of the more memorable aspects of the birthday event in your honor on December 16, 2023, was the walk back into the memory banks of history. Your bosom friend, Mazi Steve Ndukwe, recalled almost 50 years of your friendship with him. What are the important things you consider in making friends?

Kelly: You don’t sit out trying to make friends, but there might be people that you are drawn to or that are drawn to you. Also, remember that friendship is something that you treasure, nurture, and service. Just like a car if you don’t service it, it will break down. So you look at the people around you, they might have the same affinity for the things you like and the people you respect so you gravitate toward those kinds of people.

Chido: Tell USAfrica magazine and USAfricaLIVE.com readers about your areas of business.

Kelly: I was in the downstream sector of oil and gas.

Chido: What do you do for relaxation and leisure?

Kelly: I read, exercise and love to travel

Chido: What kind of music do you like?

Kelly: I like to listen to jazz. I also like the bongo music of the Owerri in the Southeast.

Chido: Who are your favorite artistes?

Kelly: My favorite musician is Yanni. His music is a combination of jazz, classical and soft rock.

Chido: Your role model?

Kelly: My role model was my older brother, Chief Dennis Azuike.

Chido: Your hopes?

Kelly: I hope to live to see my grandchildren grow; attend all graduations from college and attend their weddings, in Jesus’ name!

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2024 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Dr. Lee Brown. Follow him @Chido247