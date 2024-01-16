Burkina Faso: Francis Kéré receives WEF crystal award for social change

World-renowned architect and 2022 Pritzker Prize laureate Diébédo Francis Kéré was acknowledged at the 30th Annual Crystal Award of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held in Davos. Alongside Oscar-winning Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh and producer-guitarist Nile Rodgers, Kéré was recognized for his exceptional leadership in fostering a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable future for the Gando community. His projects focus on education, health, and the environment.

Expressing gratitude for the honor, Kéré stated, “I feel very, very honored. I feel encouraged to keep pushing.” He emphasized the potential impact of the award in elevating the visibility of his work and sought support from the audience, stating, “You are our elite, and if you help me, you could make me a catalyst to bring quality, comfort, and hope to the world through my work.”

Michelle Yeoh and Nile Rodgers were also honored during the event. Rodgers was acknowledged for his significant contributions to creating a more peaceful, equal, and inclusive world through his music and activism. Reflecting on the recognition, Rodgers expressed, “I’m immeasurably honored to receive this 2024 Crystal Award for my continuing efforts to help make a more peaceful, equitable, and inclusive environment through music and activism.” He highlighted the We Are Family Foundation’s work, emphasizing his commitment to supporting transformative youth initiatives globally and involving them in decision-making processes.