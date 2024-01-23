President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the South-south Monarch Forum, addressing their concerns about infrastructure development in the Niger-Delta region. Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers, HRM Major General Felix Mujakpiruo, highlighted the infrastructure deficit and emphasized the need to empower the youth. Advocating for the Itakpe-Abuja Railway and revival of abandoned ports, the Monarch Forum seeks economic improvement and employment opportunities. They presented a catalogue of requests, expressing the region’s contribution to national resources amid its challenges. Minister of Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh, called for a comprehensive examination of oil theft issues and emphasized youth empowerment through entrepreneurship training. President Tinubu’s engagement with the Monarch Forum was deemed a significant success for regional peace and development.

Tinubu meets South-South Monarchs. 2