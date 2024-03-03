Burkina Faso: Zango wins Glasgow indoor championship

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango clinched the gold medal in the triple jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championship held in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Saturday. The 30-year-old athlete secured victory in the final by achieving a remarkable leap of 17.53 meters on his fifth attempt, a triumph he hailed as profoundly significant for his country.

Reflecting on his achievement, Zango emphasized the importance of setting examples in Burkina Faso’s sports landscape. He remarked, “We don’t have big names in sport in Burkina Faso. We need examples like me to really bring something new in the sport politics in the country.” Zango highlighted the positive impact of his success, noting that since 2019, his accomplishments have spurred the Ministry of Sport to extend sponsorship opportunities to young athletes.

A Doctor of Electrical Engineering by profession, Zango previously secured the title of world champion in the outdoor triple jump event held in Hungary in August of the preceding year, registering a remarkable jump of 17.64 meters. Notably, he made history as Burkina Faso’s first-ever Olympic medallist during the 2020 Tokyo Games, clinching a bronze medal in the triple jump event.

Zango’s recent triumph in Glasgow marks his third significant success since the commencement of 2024, setting an auspicious tone for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. As he contemplates the future, Zango revealed his intention to conclude his athletic career following the Paris Games. His ultimate aspiration is to culminate his career on a triumphant note by securing Burkina Faso’s inaugural Olympic gold medal.